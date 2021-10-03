Things continue to go from bad to worse for Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.

On the pitch, a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers has seen the Magpies plummet to second bottom in the Premier League table and still without a win in seven matches.

To say that Bruce remains an unpopular figure amongst the Toon Army is to massively understate the case.

Off the pitch, Ashley is waiting for the new year and a tribunal which will hopefully see a proposed takeover of the club finally go through.

It’s with that in mind that the chairman is refusing to sack his manager, given that, according to The Sun, it will cost Ashley upwards of £3m, plus any costs associated with bringing someone new to the hot-seat, as well as their backroom staff.

There’s no doubt that it’s a huge risk for the chairman because if the takeover is still not ratified in January, Newcastle could be beyond saving if their current form continues.

Another relegation would be disastrous, but that’s what’s staring Ashley and Bruce in the face.