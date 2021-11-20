There can’t have been too many more horrific afternoons than the one Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has just presided over at Vicarage Road.

His Manchester United team weren’t just beaten by Watford, they were absolutely humiliated.

The final 4-1 scoreline could’ve been worse had David de Gea not saved a twice-taken penalty and kept out numerous other chances.

It’s no wonder fans of the Red Devils were quick to take to social media to vent their spleen, and there was only one target for their ire; the manager.

How difficult it will be for Solskjaer to survive the latest disappointment will only be known once the board make any type of statement.

That’s always assuming that they are willing to do so, as they’ve tended to back the Norwegian to the hilt to his point.

Surely they will realise their mistake at this point and move to cut their losses before things get any worse.

If they profess to listen to their supporters, then there’s only one course of action open to them.

