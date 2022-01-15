The lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League was always going to be a game of fine margins, so any chances that arrived in the game needed to be taken.

Pep Guardiola will surely have been holding his head in his hands when Jack Grealish looked to have the easiest of chances to put Manchester City ahead against Chelsea in the first half of their match at the Etihad Stadium.

Although there were three Chelsea players in close proximity to Grealish as he stormed into the area, he had plenty of time to despatch his shot past the on-rushing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The England midfielder did manage to get the chance away, but rather than burying it past Kepa who by then had come out as far as the penalty spot, he could only succeed in clipping the custodian’s legs and seeing the ball divert past the outside of the post.

With only seven minutes left before half-time, and with the visitors not really threatening in front of goal, it was the perfect opportunity to hand City the advantage.

It would’ve forced Chelsea to come out and play rather than being able to sit back and absorb all of the pressure.

City’s players, with their heads in their hands as the realisation dawned that Grealish had missed the target, said it all.

Kepa with the huge save on the Grealish shot to keep the match level! ?: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning #MCICHE pic.twitter.com/FVmHIgOs9B — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 15, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sport Soccer