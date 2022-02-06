Zidane wants transfer of Real Madrid legend as he prepares to become PSG manager

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly eager to seal the transfer of legendary Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema if he becomes Paris Saint-Germain manager.

The French tactician is widely expected to replace Mauricio Pochettino in the summer, and Todo Fichajes report that he’s already keen to sign Benzema to add to his squad.

Benzema is a legendary figure at the Bernabeu and was a key player for Zidane for many years during their time together in the Spanish capital, so it would be intriguing to see them together at PSG.

PSG already have some world class attacking players in their squad, so there isn’t a hugely obvious need for Benzema, but he could be a useful addition.

Kylian Mbappe is nearing the end of his contract at the Parc des Princes, and is being strongly linked with Real Madrid.

It could be that Mbappe will end up replacing Benzema for Los Blancos, so this move could make sense for everyone involved.

Benzema could then be ideal to help Zidane build an exciting new-look attack with the veteran Frenchman alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi.