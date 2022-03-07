“He’s mental” – Kieran Trippier lost for words at how to describe Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Kieran Trippier has spoken about what it’s like to play alongside Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin.

The England international joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in January, and he’s been a huge success so far, despite his injury problems.

It seems Trippier is really enjoying playing alongside Saint-Maximin, describing him as “mental” and like nothing he’s ever seen before – in both good ways and bad, it seems!

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham and Newcastle among transfer suitors for unsettled Manchester United star
Manchester United players unimpressed with Ralf Rangnick and dismayed by “bizarre” season
Chelsea transfer “genius” praised for smart work with one particular signing

Trippier has played alongside a lot of top players and big characters in his career, so this is quite the compliment to Saint-Maximin!

More Stories Allan Saint-Maximin Kieran Trippier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.