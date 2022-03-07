“He’s mental” – Kieran Trippier lost for words at how to describe Allan Saint-Maximin

Kieran Trippier has spoken about what it’s like to play alongside Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin.

The England international joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in January, and he’s been a huge success so far, despite his injury problems.

It seems Trippier is really enjoying playing alongside Saint-Maximin, describing him as “mental” and like nothing he’s ever seen before – in both good ways and bad, it seems!

Trippier has played alongside a lot of top players and big characters in his career, so this is quite the compliment to Saint-Maximin!