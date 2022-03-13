Explosive Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is wanted by surprise club when contract expires

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season, and the recent developments surrounding Chelsea have given rise to a new club’s surprise interest in him.

The club in question is Newcastle United according to the Daily Mail.

While there is little doubt that The Magpies could afford Rudiger’s wage demands following their Saudi-backed takeover earlier in the season, it is somewhat surprising they are setting their transfer ambitions so high so soon.

Rudiger has been one of the Premier League’s best defenders since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, with the back three system complementing his explosive style while covering for his weaknesses.

The German centre-half has been linked with some of the biggest names in club football, such as Bayern Munich, Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid.

Rudiger has been unable to agree a new deal with Chelsea due to his high wage demands, and the 29-year-old will have a number of suitors in the coming summer when he reaches free agency.

With the list of other clubs in mind, Newcastle are likely close to the bottom of the Germans list of suitors considering their lack of elite level European football, but with football transfers it is impossible to rule a deal out completely.