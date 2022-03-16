Midfield maestro “ready” to SNUB Real Madrid & Barcelona for Arsenal transfer

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is reportedly ready to snub the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona for a transfer to Arsenal this summer.

The Spain international has been a key performer for Napoli in Serie A down the years, and is thought to be a player greatly admired by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Ruiz has been strongly linked with the Gunners in recent times, and he could be ideal to come in and give them some extra quality in the middle of the park.

Granit Xhaka’s future at the Emirates Stadium could be in doubt this summer following transfer rumours linking him with Roma, while loaned-out duo Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira are set to leave permanently.

This surely leaves room for Ruiz, and the latest from Corriere dello Sport is that he’s interested in a transfer to the Premier League.

Arsenal transfer to tempt Fabian Ruiz?

This sounds like it puts Arsenal in a relatively strong position to get in ahead of Madrid and Barca, despite the north Londoners not being the force they once were.

Arteta has done fine work at the Emirates Stadium, however, and if the club qualify for the Champions League they’ll surely be able to attract bigger names like this once again.