Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted his players are hurting after losing 2-0 at home to Liverpool last night.

The Gunners’ fine recent form came to an end as goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino settled a close game at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta admits Arsenal played at a high level, but the difference between the two teams was mainly in both boxes…

The Spanish tactician admits he’ll now have to lift his players after the disappointment of this result, and Arsenal fans will hope this doesn’t spoil their confidence as they challenge for the top four.

