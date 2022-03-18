There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Chelsea at the moment, but Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, has given fans something to smile about.

Juventus have shown an interest in Italian midfielder Jorginho, but according to his agent, his priority is to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge, he said to Calcio Mercato (via 90min).

Unfortunately for Chelsea, the current sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich means they are unable to negotiate a new deal, but there’s hope this will change in the near future. Jorginho’s contract expires in 2023, so there is still time to secure a deal before he can start speaking to other clubs.

“I haven’t talked to Juventus, but I know of their interest in Jorginho,” Santos said. With his contract expiring next year, Chelsea are in a position that a lot of clubs often get into, where they need to either secure a new deal or sell the player before he leaves on a free.

“If the situation unfolds, the priority will be to deal with the renewal. Should Chelsea fail to renew their contract, then we will listen to all the teams involved,” Santos added.

There has been plenty of talk of Chelsea players leaving this summer, with the likes of Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger all out of contract. Securing an extension for Jorginho should be positive news for Chelsea fans, ahead of the summer transfer window.

The fact that a player isn’t looking to jump ship this summer, is hopefully a sign of things to come at Stamford Bridge. The situation is difficult, but fans of the club will be happy to see a player committing to the cause.