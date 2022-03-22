Chelsea look set to break sporting record held since 2019

Chelsea look set to become the most expensive sports team ever. The current record is held by Joseph Tsai, who paid £2.5bn for Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

Whoever is set to take over at Chelsea, is likely to smash that record by a clear distance.

The Athletic report that it looks like a bid of £3bn will be needed to secure ownership of the club, beating the previous record by £500m.

Although only a £500m increase on the previous sporting team, the highest amount paid for a football team is even further away from this figure. Manchester United hold the record for the largest football team sale, at £790m back in the early 2000s.

It’s expected that a shortlist of buyers will be drawn up by the end of this week, so it will be interesting to see the final figure the club is sold for.

However, the most intriguing part of this situation is the final location of the funds. Due to Roman Abramovich’s assets being sanctioned, the money is reportedly going into a frozen bank account, with no final decision on what’s going to happen with the money in the future.