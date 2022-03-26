Newcastle United owner Amanda Staveley has revealed a bid for an “incredible” player collapsed in January over problems about the players character.

In an interview with The Athletic the new 10% owner of The Magpies said: “We looked at one player in January and were a bit unsure about him. We bid for him but he joined another club. References came back that he was selfish. He’s an incredible player but not a team player. We wanted to make sure our chemistry is right.”

Who this player could be is a mystery, and it is certainly not a narrow field due to the vast options Newcastle explored in the January window in their attempt to avoid relegation.

Eddie Howe has guided the team away from the relegation zone, following a strong run of form which currently has The Magpies nine points clear of the drop zone.

Signings such as Kieran Trippier have provided Newcastle’s squad with vast experience and quality, and such a boost will be vital in helping the club progress both on and off the pitch over the next few years.

Newcastle also added Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Chris Wood on a permanent basis, while Matt Targett also joined the club on loan.