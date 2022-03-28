Arsenal join the race for England international

Arsenal have joined the race for England international Kalvin Phillips, but Leeds still believe they can avoid selling the midfielder.

Phillips has been heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road, especially with Leeds battling to stay in the league. If the Yorkshire club do end up being relegated, it’s likely the England star will leave the club.

90min have listed Arsenal as a club that will be interested in Phillips’ services, with Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Newcastle also in the race.

Contract talks have been put on hold for the 26-year-old, as the club are focusing on their battle to stay in the Premier League. If they do stay in the league, Leeds are hoping to secure a new deal for Phillips.

If Leeds were to be relegated, you’d imagine Phillips will be out the door as soon as possible. The midfielder is facing competition for his place in the England squad for the World Cup, and being a Championship player is going to make it very difficult for him.

With the likes of Conor Gallagher and Jude Bellingham impressing in recent months, Phillips could find himself falling down the pecking order, especially due to his recent injuries.

Phillips has to get himself fit, and either stay in the league with Leeds, or find himself a new club next season. Arsenal may be in the market for a Xhaka replacement, with the Swiss international linked with a move to Roma, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.