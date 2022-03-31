Former Barcelona and Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has hinted at a return to football, despite retiring a few months ago.

Aguero retired from football early, after doctors discovered a heart condition. The Argentinian initially missed three months of football, before announcing his retirement in December 2021.

Speaking to TYC Sports (via Manchester Evening News), Aguero said: “Yesterday, it crossed my mind that I could play again. Inter Miami called me but I refused. In two years? Let’s see. The doctors told me that I have to spend five or six months without activity, but I already want to train again.”

Aguero’s move to Barcelona was set to be an exciting one, but after only four league appearances, his time at the Camp Nou was cut short.

33 is no age to retire, especially for someone with the talent of Aguero. The former Manchester City man scored 282 league goals in his career, and it will be great to see him return to the pitch one day.

Of course, the Argentinian has to be extremely careful, but the story of Christian Eriksen could have motivated him to return to action in the near future.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest whilst playing for Denmark last year. Fast forward less than 12 months, Eriksen is back playing in the Premier League, and recently scored in the same stadium he collapsed in during the European Championships.