30-year-old star to reject two big clubs for Newcastle deal

Newcastle star Fabian Schar is set to reject two European clubs and sign a new contract at St James Park.

Schar has seen a resurgence in form since the arrival of Eddie Howe, after rarely getting into the starting eleven under Steve Bruce.

Now, he looks set to sign a new deal at the club, amid interest from the likes of Lille and Borussia Monchengladbach, according to TEAMtalk.

Newcastle looked set for the drop before Howe took over, but due to the positive performances of Schar and some effective January signings, they are now sat ten points clear of the relegation zone.

 

