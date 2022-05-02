Fee set: Manchester United cleared to seal midfielder transfer for €70million

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a transfer boost in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has supposedly been put up for sale by Barca this summer, with a fee of €70million enough for the Red Devils to get a deal done, according to AS.

De Jong seems ideal for Man Utd’s needs in midfield ahead of next season, with changes clearly needed as Paul Pogba heads towards the end of his contract, and with Fred and Scott McTominay looking below-par.

Another advantage of signing De Jong is that he should be a perfect fit for incoming new manager Erik ten Hag, as they had a successful spell together at Ajax a few years ago.

Frenkie de Jong is available for €70million this summer

The 24-year-old hasn’t been quite as good in his time at the Nou Camp, but he remains a big talent with plenty to offer.

It could be that being reunited with Ten Hag at Old Trafford is just what De Jong needs to get his career back on track next season.

AS also claim that Bayern Munich are interested in De Jong, so it won’t necessarily be easy to get this deal done, especially as Bayern have the advantage of being able to offer Champions League football, whereas MUFC are probably not going to finish in the top four.

