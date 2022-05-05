Barcelona schedule imminent talks over transfer swoop for Premier League star

Barcelona are reportedly planning to step up their transfer pursuit of Leeds United winger Raphinha as they try to bring the Brazilian to the Nou Camp this summer.

Raphinha has been a joy to watch in his time at Elland Road and looks like he could now be ready to make the step up to a bigger club where he can play in the Champions League and challenge for major trophies.

According to the Telegraph, Barcelona have scheduled imminent talks over a move for Raphinha, with the Catalan giants eager to enter into discussions before the season ends.

It seems clear that Barca have made the 25-year-old one of their top priorities for this summer, and it will be interesting to see how this move works out if it does go ahead.

Raphinha looks set to leave Leeds United this summer
Xavi certainly has a major rebuilding job on his hands at Barcelona following last summer’s departure of Lionel Messi, while Ousmane Dembele also looks set to leave as he edges closer to becoming a free agent this summer.

Adama Traore has also been on loan at Barca, but hasn’t done much to impress, so Raphinha makes sense as an upgrade in that area of the pitch.

