Agent confirms transfer “talks” with Arsenal, his client likes “the project”

The agent of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has revealed that they’ve held talks over a potential transfer to Arsenal.

The Brazil international has shone in his time at the Etihad Stadium, even if he hasn’t always been a regular since joining the club, and one imagines he could be a big hit at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal certainly need to strengthen up front this summer as an urgent priority, with Mikel Arteta short of quality as it is after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while further departures could be imminent as both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are about to be out of contract.

Jesus looks like a top target for Arsenal, with the player’s agent revealing positive talk with the Gunners to Fabrizio Romano…

Exclusive. Gabriel Jesus agent Marcelo Pettinati tells me: “We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we like the project – it’s a possibility we’re discussing”. ??? #AFC “There are 6 more clubs interested in Gabriel – he’s focused on final games with Man City, we’ll see”. pic.twitter.com/kEHF2LqAdC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2022

Marcelo Pettinati adds, however, that Jesus also has six other clubs in for him this summer, so there’s no guarantee he’ll end up at Arsenal.

One imagines it would be good for AFC if they secured that top four finish, otherwise players like Jesus are sure to look for other clubs who can offer Champions League football.