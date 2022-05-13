Premier League winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been charged by the FA for two breaches of their kit and regulation rules.

Saint-Maximin has firmly cemented himself as one of the brightest personalities in the Premier League, often expressing himself in multiple different ways. His ability with a ball at his feet means he’s one of the best wingers in the league, but his expressive demeanour off the pitch is just as entertaining.

However, his flamboyant style has now landed him in a bit of trouble, and the Frenchman has been charged by the FA, as seen in the tweet below.

Saint-Maximin wore a Louis Vuitton headband during a couple of games in April, and wearing a branded accessory is against the rules set by the FA. Wearing a headband is allowed, but it must match the colour of the kit they are playing in and cannot have external branding on it.

Although his actions are hardly offensive to anyone or are they going to affect his performance in any way, he has unfortunately broken the rules. It will be interesting to see in the coming weeks the significance of the charge by the FA, and whether he will be slapped with a fine or be banned from playing.