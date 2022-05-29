Chelsea set to receive bonus following Real Madrid UCL final win

Despite playing no part in Saturday’s Champions League final, Chelsea, alongside Real Madrid, were the night’s big winners.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Simon Johnson, who has claimed the Blues are set to receive a financial reward after Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard was part of the squad that lifted the club’s 14th Champions League title.

#CFC win of sorts tonight…another add-on triggered in Eden Hazard sale. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) May 28, 2022

Hazard, 31, joined Los Blancos in 2019 in a deal that saw Chelsea bank a whopping £103.5m.

Not only did the Londoners bank a staggering amount of money, but the Belgium international’s move has also since been viewed as a bit of a masterclass from the likes of Marina Granovskaia, who, whether through luck or good judgement, appeared to sell the winger at the right time.

Since being at Real Madrid, the 31-year-old has failed to recapture the form from his Chelsea days – leaving Los Blancos with a very expensive problem.

Nevertheless, should these latest reports prove to be accurate, then Chelsea, through their smart business acumen, has once again profited from their former number 10’s move abroad.