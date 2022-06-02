David de Gea sends message to Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard over Man Utd exits

David de Gea has sent a classy message to his soon to be former Manchester United teammates.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that United will say goodbye to two senior stars this summer.

Both Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard will leave at the end of their respective contracts at the end of June.

Pogba and United couldn’t agree a new deal, with the Frenchman opting for pastures new this summer.

Meanwhile, Lingard wants more regular playing time having returned to United only to play a bit-part role this season, following his loan spell with West Ham.

Barring loan spells, Lingard has been at Old Trafford since his youth days, while Pogba also came through the club’s academy, but he did spend four years away at Juventus ahead of returning in 2016.

He will now leave the club again, and likely for good this time.

And for he and Lingard, de Gea had a special message, writing on social media: “Two special guys and characters, they gave so much to this football club.

“We have so many teammates in this sport, we achieved a lot together and created amazing memories. I hope you both get everything you wish for in the future.”

