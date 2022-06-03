Manchester United have tabled an £81m offer to Benfica for Darwin Nunez, and they’re willing to offload Andreas Pereira as part of the deal.

Manchester United will be in the market for a striker this summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the latter stages of his career. Despite still banging in the goals at the highest level, the Portuguese star is going to struggle to play every single game next season.

According to Correio de Manha, Manchester United are looking to bring in Nunez to rival Ronaldo, and have submitted an £81m offer for the striker. To sweeten the deal, forgotten midfielder Pereira has also been offered as part of the transfer.

Manchester United need more firepower in attack.

Nunez is the ideal striker to rival Ronaldo next season. The Uruguayan has already proved he can score goals in Europe and the Portuguese league, and the 22-year-old has the potential to take over from Ronaldo when his time at Manchester United is over.

Ronaldo will be able to mentor Nunez, using his experience and know-how to help develop him into an elite striker, and there aren’t many better forwards in the world to be learning from every single day in training.