West Ham keen on Liverpool star expected to leave this summer

With just one year left on his contract, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to leave Liverpool this summer after five years with the Merseyside club.

The midfielder hasn’t had many suitors for his signature but according to GOAL’s Liverpool correspondent, Neil Jones, West Ham are said to be keen on the 28-year-old ahead of the summer window.

Oxlade-Chamberlain hasn’t been used a lot this season despite staying fit, making 29 appearances for the Reds, 12 of which came from the bench. The Englishman has found himself well down the pecking order at Anfield but could now seal a move away to play more regularly.

West Ham are in the market for a midfielder during the summer window and have been linked with a move for free agent Jesse Lingard, reports Sky Sports, who spent half of the last season on loan in London with great success. Whether the Hammers sign both remains to be seen but it is likely only one will arrive into David Moyes’ squad.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave Liverpool after making 133 appearances for the Reds, in which he scored 17 goals and assisted a further 13 in a red shirt.

The Englishman’s career on Merseyside looked very promising at one stage but after a serious knee injury against Roma, the midfielder was never the same and will be hoping his luck will be better wherever he goes next.