Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton is attracting interest from Championship club Middlesbrough.

The veteran goalkeeper was brought in as a backup to David De Gea and Dean Henderson, but it appears the 36-year-old isn’t happy continuing to play this role.

According to The Sun, Middlesbrough are interested in signing Heaton on loan, with the Manchester United third-choice goalkeeper interested in a move after growing frustrated with not playing football.

With Dean Henderson linked with a move to Newcastle, according to 90min, it may become difficult for Heaton to convince Manchester United to let him leave the club.

If De Gea leaves, Heaton will move to number two, so unless Erik ten Hag is planning to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, Manchester United won’t be able to let Heaton leave the club.

The Premier League sets restrictions on their clubs meaning they must have a certain number of homegrown players. This was another reason Manchester United brought Heaton to the club, as it helps them meet the quota. Heaton actually came through the academy at Old Trafford, before moving on.