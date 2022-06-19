Insider now says Premier League ‘specialist’ is open to joining Newcastle

Newcastle United could be a realistic transfer destination for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse this summer.

That’s the latest analysis from journalist Dominic Scurr, who was speaking on the Loaded Mag NUFC YouTube channel.

Ward-Prowse’s future has been the subject of much speculation this summer, with the likes of West Ham also linked with the England international.

“He could potentially be looking to move on because he doesn’t want to be in a relegation battle while he’s trying to get into the England squad,” Scurr said.

“So, if he can move to a top-half Premier League side that Newcastle are hoping to be and get a decent run of games and start every week and be competing at the right end of the table then that ticks boxes for him as well.

“I’m fairly confident if Newcastle went after James Ward-Prowse he would be open to moving and making the switch to Newcastle.”