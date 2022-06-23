25-year-old is becoming increasingly frustrated at Newcastle, open to leaving now

Allan Saint-Maximin is reportedly growing frustrated with life at Newcastle United as he has his eye on a move away to earn more money.

The Frenchman is being linked with Chelsea by the Daily Mail, and it seems he could be tempted to get a move out of St James’ Park to Stamford Bridge.

Saint-Maximin has been a joy to watch in his time at Newcastle, becoming one of the most entertaining attacking players in the Premier League.

One imagines he surely has the talent to succeed at a club like Chelsea, but it would also be interesting to see if Thomas Tuchel granted him the same kind of freedom that Eddie Howe allows him.

Newcastle fans will hope this doesn’t amount to anything, as it’s surely crucial for them to keep this key attacking player if they are to continue rebuilding under their wealthy new owners.

It’s been a quiet summer for the Magpies so far, and fans will hope signings come soon, but for now keeping Saint-Maximin is also crucial.