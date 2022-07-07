Most of the talk surrounding Newcastle United this summer is surrounding which big money transfers might be arriving at St. James’ Park, yet there is one potential breakout star already at the club.

Youngster Elliot Anderson has come through the ranks at Newcastle having been born in Whitley Bay and has already earned a call-up to the Scottish under 21 side. At just 19 years of age, he’s one of the brighter talents coming through anywhere in the Premier League.

Something Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is abundantly aware of. In recent days Anderson has been spotted training with the first team according to NUFC Blog. With Newcastle set to jet off to Austria for a pre-season tour, Anderson appears to have a decent shot of going with them.

Given some of the senior players are training with the under 23 team at Newcastle, his inclusion in training is definitely not to merely make up the numbers for Howe. An exciting attacking midfielder the future looks bright for Anderson – The Athletic say that clubs are queueing up to take him on loan next season.

Image via George Wood/Getty Images