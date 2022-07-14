Arsenal’s good relationship with French club could help them land midfield star

Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta is open to the prospect of a new challenge with Arsenal interested in securing the Brazilian’s signature this summer.

The Gunners are in the market for another midfielder this summer having already signed Fabio Vieira from Porto and have been linked with a move for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans reports the Express, whilst Paqueta’s form from last season has caught Edu’s eye.

While the Lyon star is not acting out to force an exit this summer, he does want to leave the French club as he is excited by the opportunity to join a new project. That is according to Media Foot, which claims Arsenal are leading the race for Paqueta and highlights there is an excellent relationship between the North London club and Lyon.

The two clubs have worked together on deals for players such as Alexandre Lacazette and Arsenal could now use that relationship to secure the signing of Paqueta over other interested parties.

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals and registered seven assists in all competitions last season but Lyon could only manage an underwhelming eight-place finish in Ligue 1. The Brazilian is now looking to take the next step in his career, which could be the Emirates by the end of the transfer window.