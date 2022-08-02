RB Leipzig reject €80m offer for Chelsea target from another Premier League club

RB Leipzig have rejected a €80m offer from Manchester City for Josko Gvadriol, a player who has been linked with Chelsea this summer.

Gvardiol has been attracting the interest of Chelsea this summer, after impressive performances for Leipzig at just 21 years old. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea had offered Leipzig a swap deal involving Timo Werner.

Now, according to BILD, Leipzig have rejected a bid of around €80m for the defender, but from Manchester City not Chelsea.

Chelsea approached with a swap deal to attempt to bring the price down, according to Romano, but the German club are now interested in selling the defender this summer.

Manchester City already have a stacked defence, with Nathan Ake, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, and Ruben Dias at the club.

However, Pep Guardiola likes to continue to build his squad for the future, and at 21 years old, Gvardiol would fit this philosophy.

Although he may not receive regular game time at the minute, there would be an opportunity for him to learn and develop under one of the best coaches in the world, but it appears that Leipzig won’t sell as it stands.

