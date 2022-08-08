History is full of examples of players who played for one club despite supporting their fiercest rival as a kid, but you don’t often see players cross the Liverpool-Everton divide.

Admittedly there are a few layers of separation between Conor Coady playing for Liverpool and now signing for Everton, but the deal is confirmed and it’s a surprising one to many as he was unveiled this evening:

Official, confirmed. Conor Coady has signed for Everton from Wolves on a season-long loan, full agreement now signed. ?? #EFC Coady has completed medical tests today. pic.twitter.com/2XnaBhy6zv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2022

The move is surprising for a few reasons. Yes, Coady is a well-known Liverpool fan so you wouldn’t expect him to sign for the Toffees, but it might also come as a surprise simply because this could be an outstanding piece of business for Frank Lampard and his side.

Coady is a proven leader with the quality to build from the back alongside being a very good player, so this is the type of signing that Everton have been crying out for.

It’s also not ridiculous to say that Coady could’ve been good enough to earn a move back to Anfield at some stage and obviously, this signing closes the door on that, but that also shows just how good he could be.

There may be some fans who need to be won over, but if he plays like he did for Wolves then previous allegiances will be forgotten very quickly.