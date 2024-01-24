Leeds United have suffered multiple transfer heartbreaks in recent years.

Dan James almost joining from Swansea is before being stolen from under their nose by bitter rivals Manchester United is just one example.

And now, according to the player himself, Leicester City’s Conor Coady also came within touching distance of signing for the Whites before pulling the plug on the deal following the advice of manager Brendan Rodgers.

“The day before we were coming home Brendan pulled me for a chat and he said we have a couple of options for you – Leeds and Huddersfield,” the defender told the ‘More Than a Game’ podcast.

“He gave me some advice at the time about going to Huddersfield, Leeds were going through a tough time at the time, all different things, so the next day he said I could go to Huddersfield and he sorted that for me.”

Since leaving Huddersfield in favour of a move to Wolves, Coady, who also spent time on loan with Everton, has gone on to make 175 Premier League appearances before recently agreeing to join Leicester City.