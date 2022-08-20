Chelsea transfer target left out of squad this weekend ahead of potential move

Chelsea transfer target Wesley Fofana has been left out of the Leicester City squad this weekend ahead of a potential move. 

Fofana has been heavily linked with a move away from Leicester this summer, with Chelsea looking the most likely destination.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Fofana had agreed personal terms with Chelsea ahead of a potential move, with the London club seeing Fofana as a priority target this summer.

Now, to add more fuel to the rumours that Fofana could be leaving this summer, the French defender hasn’t been included in Leicester’s latest squad to face Southampton on Saturday.

Wesley Fofana in action for Leicester City.
When fit, Fofana is one of the first names on the team sheet for Leicester, and with no injury reported, it seems likely that the youngster has been left out due to the ongoing negotiations with Chelsea.

With Thiago Silva reaching the latter stages of his career, and new signing Kalidou Koulibaly not a long-term solution to Chelsea’s defence, bringing in a defender like Fofana could be some smart business.

The French youth international is still only 21 years old and far from reaching his full potential, despite performing exceptionally already in the Premier League.

