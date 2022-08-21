Chelsea reportedly have a backup plan in case they cannot seal the transfer for a Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

Also on the Blues’ radar is Brentford striker Ivan Toney, with Thomas Tuchel’s side potentially rivalling both Manchester United and Everton for his signature, according to the Daily Mirror.

Toney has impressed in his time in the Premier League with Brentford, scoring 12 top flight goals last season, following on from 31 in 45 matches in the Championship the year before.

It seems pretty clear that the 26-year-old could be good enough to play for a big six side, and it will be interesting to see if a move materialises for him in the weeks ahead.

Chelsea would do well to bring in a more proven and experienced name like Aubameyang to replace Romelu Lukaku, but most fans would also surely be happy with Toney as an alternative.

Toney would also be a good option for Man Utd at the moment, with the Red Devils overly reliant on an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo for goals last season, with other attackers like Marcus Rashford currently out of form.