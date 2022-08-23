Manchester United target is now seriously considering joining the club

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp is seriously considering joining Manchester United before the end of the transfer window.

The German keeper is coming off the back of a brilliant season with the Bundesliga club, in which he played a big part in the German club winning the Europa League but could now leave as the shot-stopper has become interested in Man United’s pursuit of him, reports BILD.

The Frankfurt goalkeeper is not the only target on United’s list, however, as the Manchester club are also considering a move for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer to give Erik ten Hag the option of a ball-playing goalkeeper, states the Independent.

Frankfurt will not sell Trapp for less than €10m and would be aggravated by having to pursue a replacement this late in the window and that’s where Sommer could come in.

? Kevin Trapp is seriously considering giving his agreement to Manchester United. (Source: BILD) pic.twitter.com/9pWIcZJraP — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 23, 2022

Manchester United transfer news: Why are Man United looking for a goalkeeper?

Man United let Dean Henderson go on loan to Nottingham Forest this summer and the Red Devils only really have one option now in David De Gea.

Although the Spanish keeper has been one of Man United’s best players over the last decade, the shot-stopper has come under a lot of scrutiny recently due to his style clashing with that of Erik ten Hag.

De Gea is not very good with the ball at his feet and is not a keeper known for coming off his line, which are two qualities the new Man United boss needs.

It is uncertain at present whether a new goalkeeper would be a contender for the number one spot or just a backup but all should be revealed over the next few weeks.