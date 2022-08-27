Confirmed Southampton vs Man United lineups: Star defender excluded

Manchester United are in the process of preparing for an important Premier League match against Ralph Hasenhuttl Southampton.

The Red Devils will come into Saturday’s early kick-off on the south coast in good form having beaten rivals Liverpool 2-1 on Monday night.

Eager to prove his team’s performance at the start of the week was not a one-off, Erik ten Hag will be desperate to continue his climb up the table by bagging another vital three points this afternoon.

Elsewhere, the Saints have got off to a decent start. Sitting pretty on four points from a possible nine, Hasenhuttl’s men know that anything more than a loss today would see them improve on their 11th-place position in the table.

MORE: Man United suffer injury blow as ‘ice-cold’ attacker ruled out of Southampton clash

Ahead of the tie, which is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 p.m (UK time), both sides have named their starting 11s.

The Saints have named a very familiar starting team, but ten Hag has once again opted to drop club captain Harry Maguire to the bench with new signing Casemiro forced to wait on his full club debut.

Southampton starting lineup

Manchester United starting lineup