Chelsea will look to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha if they fail to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea have been attempting to bring in Barcelona striker Aubameyang this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that the Premier League club have submitted a bid to bring him back to England.

After a few days of negotiations, a deal is yet to be complete, so naturally, Chelsea will have a list of alternatives to explore with a few days remaining in the transfer window.

Now, according to journalist Ekrem Konur, Chelsea are considering making a move for Crystal Palace winger Zaha if they fail to sign Aubameyang this summer.

Both Zaha and Aubameyang have plenty of Premier League experience, so shouldn’t take too long to adapt to life at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking for players to blend in with ease after an inconsistent start to the season, and after losing Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, reinforcements in attack are necessary.

With Zaha out of contract next summer, Crystal Palace may allow the Ivorian winger to leave at a bargain price, or risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.