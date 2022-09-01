Marseille management are pushing Duje Caleta-Car out of the club on deadline day, with West Ham United one of the clubs looking to sign the defender according to Foot Mercato.

The Croatian is ready to sign for a new club before 11pm, with Aston Villa and Southampton also keen on the 25-year-old defender.

Marseille’s Duje ?aleta-Car meanwhile deciding between Southampton and West Ham. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 1, 2022

Caleta-Car is in the final year of his contract at Marseille, and this is their last chance to cash in now.

Reports also add on that Caleta-Car is already in London and will decide which club to join soon. West Ham will try to persuade him to the London Stadium after missing out on Jan Bednarek.