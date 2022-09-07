“He’s in danger” – TalkSport man now sends Marsch warning at Leeds

TalkSport’s Alex Crook has warned Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch that he could become a ‘caricature of himself’ following his recent outbursts.

The American was spotted on the touchline unleashing his frustrations on the linesman during his side’s recent game against Brentford.

In fact, so strong was Marsch’s behaviour that it has antics have landed him with a ‘improper conduct’ charge from the FA, as well as a one-game ban.

Speaking about how Marsch may now be perceived, Crook said: “I mean, I think he’s in danger of becoming a bit of a caricature of himself, but I think Leeds fans will buy into it. They like that ‘us against the world’ mentality anyway, so I don’t think he’s got a problem in terms of that.”

