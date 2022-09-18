Despite seeing a summer move fall through, Leeds United will reportedly return to try and sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in future windows.

That’s according to journalist Rik Elfrink, who claims the Whites, with the help of NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers, are working on a deal worth nearly £38m to bring the talented Eredivisie attacker to the Premier League.

Elfrink, who was very reliable this summer when it came to Gakpo’s future, provided an update on Friday evening.

MORE: (Video) Marseille vs Stade Rennes suspended for bizarre reason

The highly-rated journalist said that Andrea Radrizzani’s Leeds United ‘will return’ for the 23-year-old once the January transfer window opens and has claimed that a €43m (£37.3m) deal (what would be a record signing for the Whites) is ‘still possible’.