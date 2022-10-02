Liverpool and Chelsea set to battle it out for Colombian star

Liverpool and Chelsea are set to battle it out for Chicago Fire attacker Jhon Duran.

Since moving to America and signing for Chicago Fire, Duran has managed 13 goals and assists in 26 games despite being just 18 years old.

The Colombian only emerged as a first-team player at Chicago Fire this season, and a report from The Sun claims clubs in Spain and Germany are keeping tabs on him.

The report also claims that Liverpool and Chelsea are looking to bring Duran to the Premier League and he could be available for around £10m plus add-ons.

At 18 years old, Duran was recently given his first international appearance for Colombia, making it easier for any interested club to secure a work permit for the young attacker.

Making the step from the MLS to the Premier League won’t be easy, but if Liverpool or Chelsea can bring him in at a young age and mould and develop him over a few years, he could turn out to be a bit of a bargain in the modern era.

Chelsea recently signed Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire for a similar price, so the American club may be happy to deal with them once again.