West Ham are reportedly eyeing a move for Club Brugge forward Noa Lang, who has also previously been linked with Premier League rivals Leeds United.

According to Calciomercato, along with the Hammers, both AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old Netherlands international.

Leeds have been long admirers of Noa Lang but West Ham were also interested in him last summer. He finished last season with 9 goals and 15 assists in all competitions for Club Brugge.

? West Ham are competing with AC Milan to sign 23-year-old Club Bruges winger Noa Lang.

Lang would be the type of signing that would be excited West Ham fans just like the summer arrival of Lucas Paqueta.

The 23-year-old is very highly-rated and one of the most exciting young attackers in Europe right now.