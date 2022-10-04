Footage shows clear Leeds United error made by Stuart Attwell

Leeds United managed to grind a draw out against Aston Villa despite being down to 10 men after just 48 minutes.

Attacker Luis Sinisterra was shown a second yellow card for petulant behaviour that saw him prevent a free kick from being taken.

The winger’s behaviour cannot be excused and although frustrating for fans, referee Stuart Attwell did make the right decision.

However, what will annoy Whites’ fans is Attwell’s lack of consistency that saw Villa attacker Leon Bailey get away with kicking the ball away in frustration while already on a yellow card later on in the match.

Bailey escaped picking up a second yellow and was consequently allowed to see out the remainder of the game.

Whether or not you agree with the rule book, it is fair to say that the same letter of the law was not applied in both instances, leading us to conclude that it would, at the very least, have been fair for both sides to have had a man sent off.