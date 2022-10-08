Manchester United scouts were recently sent to watch Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi.

Frattesi recently made his Italy debut after enjoying an impressive spell for club side Sassuolo. The 23-year-old has now appeared four times for his country and is beginning to attract interest from clubs around Europe.

With two goals in eight league games so far this season, Frattesi has played a key role for Sassuolo since joining in 2021.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United recently sent scouts to watch the Italian midfielder.

Manchester United brought in Casemiro and Christian Eriksen during the summer transfer window, but the pair are into the latter stages of their careers, so bringing in a younger midfielder with more of a long-term plan would make sense.

At 23 years old, Frattesi is only just beginning his career but has also built up enough experience in a top league to be able to slot into the Manchester United team instantly.

Despite an impressive start to the season, Manchester United have shown signs of inconsistency, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Erik ten Hag bring in reinforcements in January.