England star confident of being fit for World Cup following recent injury

England and Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says he feels confident about recovering from a recent injury in time for the World Cup and hopes to be selected in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament in Qatar.

Walker injured his groin during Man City’s 6-3 win over rivals Manchester United earlier this month and it was bad enough to require surgery, which the 32-year-old received the day after the clash.

With the World Cup just over a month away, many feared that the right-back would miss the tournament as he has been a key part of Southgate’s team over the last two international tournaments.

However, Walker says he is confident of returning in time and hopes to be involved in Qatar.

This will come as good news for Southgate as the England boss has seen another of his right-backs, Reece James, pick up a knee injury midweek and is a doubt for the tournament in Qatar.

Walker is a versatile defender and gives the Three Lions boss options and adaptability is key during international tournaments.