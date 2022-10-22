Worrying: Behind-scenes footage appears to confirm Newcastle injury concern

Newcastle’s Joelinton is an injury doubt for the Tyneside club’s clash with Tottenham on Sunday and behind-the-scenes footage from the Magpies’ midweek victory shows the Brazilian limping.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe confirmed during his press conference on Friday morning that Joelinton had picked up a knock to the side of his knee on Wednesday against Everton and is now a doubt for this weekend’s match.

The Brazilian was forced off at halftime against Everton and behind-the-scenes footage shows the 26-year-old limping up the stairs due to his injury which highlights Howe’s doubts over the player’s fitness for Sunday’s clash.

During Newcastle’s Match Cam video for the Everton game, Joelinton can be seen walking gingerly alongside match-winner Miguel Almiron in minute 11.10 of the video below.

This would be a big blow for Howe as the Brazilian is a key part of his side.