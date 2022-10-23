(Video) Miguel Almiron doubles Newcastle’s lead against Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United lead Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before half-time.

Spurs were unbeaten at home this season when heading into this clash with sixth-placed Newcastle.

A mistake from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris led to Callum Wilson opening the scoring in the 31st minute, before Miguel Almiron completed an impressive run and added another to double their lead before the break. Watch Almiron’s goal below:

Almiron doubles Newcastle's lead!! A brilliant solo goal from the Paraguayan ? pic.twitter.com/uXT2vq3XPX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 23, 2022

The Magpies have only lost one game this season and have taken points from matches with both Manchester City and Manchester United.

Spurs, who are on the back of a 2-0 away loss to Man United, have all the work to do in the second half.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.