Tottenham striker Harry Kane could be the perfect signing for Manchester United, according to Darren Bent, though the former Spurs star is not convinced the England international will be on his way out of north London.

Kane’s future is likely to be the subject of increased speculation as he’s yet to sign a new contract, with top clubs surely set to be circling for him in the near future if he continues to fail to commit to his current club.

On top of that, Tottenham are struggling at the moment, going without a win in their last three games in all competitions, with last night’s 1-1 draw at home to Sporting Lisbon putting them in a difficult position in the Champions League.

Bent isn’t sure Spurs will sell Kane as Daniel Levy is a notoriously difficult negotiator, but he admits the 29-year-old looks like he’d be ideal for Man Utd’s needs right now.

“United would be perfect, they need a centre-forward. So that makes sense,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“I’m not convinced he’ll leave. One, Harry loves the football club. Two, someone’s got to sum up the money.

“It was pretty clear last season that he wanted to leave. Man City were the ones pressing the issue, clearly they never came up with enough money and its believed they bid £140m but didn’t get him.

“They clearly believed that he was worth it, but Spurs thought he was worth more.

“Spurs are a club where if you don’t hit the price they want, you’re not going anywhere.”

He added: “I still think (he’s worth) around £100m. There’s no way Daniel Levy will let him walk out for £60m. He could have two weeks left on his contract, Daniel Levy will still want £100m.”

United could do a lot worse than sign Kane as a replacement for the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo, but it’s clearly not going to be an easy deal to get done.