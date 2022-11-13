Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have reportedly both endorsed a potential transfer target for the Red Devils.

The duo are said to be admirers of highly-rated young Benfica defender Antonio Silva, who has not yet won his first senior cap but who has been called up to the Portugal squad for the upcoming World Cup.

According to the Daily Mirror, both Ronaldo and Fernandes have spoken positively about Silva at Old Trafford, with Man Utd among the top clubs showing an interest in the 19-year-old.

It could certainly be smart business for United to bring in a top young defender like this to help build for the future, with upgrades needed on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as it is.

Silva will surely just be snapped up by another of Europe’s elite if MUFC don’t move quickly, so they’ll have to hope the Ronaldo and Fernandes connection can prove useful for them.

It will be interesting to see if Silva can now get the chance to impress for Portugal at the World Cup, though that would likely just add a few million more to his price tag.