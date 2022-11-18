“If they don’t… I’ll leave for free” – Spurs star makes big admission about his future

Lucas Moura has claimed that he will wait until the end of the season to make a decision on his future.

Under Conte, the Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order and has not played much this season. His injury, as well as the arrivals of Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevksi, have limited his playing time at the club.

The Brazilian has 18 months remaining on his contract, but if his role at the club remains unchanged, he will consider leaving. Spurs are unlikely to sell him in January due to a busy schedule after the World Cup, but they are reportedly willing to sell him in the summer.

While speaking to Sport Flow Club, the Spurs forward said (via Sports Mole):

“My plan, to be honest, I want to play football and I want to be in a club that allows me to play at a high level, play in a good league, play at a good level. That’s my plan. I still have a lot of firewood to burn, I’m 30 years old, so I’m very young

“So my thought is to finish this season with Tottenham, try to win a title this season and, free of contract, sit down with my family and listen to the offers that will appear. That’s when you analyse everything: country, club, financial side. It’s analysing everything, and then make the best decision. That’s my thought. But now I’m very calm there.”

Although he has time left on his contract, the subject of a contract extension will soon come up. And the former PSG star has admitted that if the two clubs fail to reach an agreement over a new contract, he will walk away as a free agent in 2024. He said:

“If Tottenham want to renew, cool too, a club I like a lot, I’m adapted. Let’s see, let’s hear the renewal proposal. If they don’t want to, I’ll leave for free, and being free, of course, more proposals appear. So it’s a matter of analysing and seeing what we decide.”

Spurs are in a similar situation with Harry Kane who is also yet to sign a contract extension with his current contract expiring in 2024. The player is said to be ‘monitoring‘ his manager Antonio Conte’s contract situation at the club closely before he makes a decision on signing a new contract with the club. He is strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga club could make a move for him next summer.

According to Daily Mail, Daniel Levy ‘will not contemplate selling’ the striker next summer regardless of whether he signs a new contract or not, even if it means losing him for free in 2024.