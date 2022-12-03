(Video) Matt Ryan howler allows Julian Alvarez to give Argentina two-goal lead vs Australia

Argentina now firmly have one foot in the World Cup’s quarter-finals.

Following a first-half strike from Lionel Messi, who is making his 1000th appearance, the Australian’s backs were against the wall.

However, while the game remained one-nil, the men from down under would have felt confident they stood a chance of getting back into the game, that chance has now been all but diminished though, thanks to a poachers’ effort from Man City’s Julian Alvarez.

The Citizens’ young forward was gifted the opportunity to fire his country into a two-goal advantage after opposition goalkeeper Matt Ryan made a huge error.