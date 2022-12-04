Tottenham were one of the clubs interested in Frank Kessie last summer before he ended up leaving AC Milan to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

The Ivory Coast international was a top performer in Serie A for many years before moving on when his contract expired at the end of last season, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed he also had admirers in the Premier League in the form of Spurs.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano discussed Kessie’s current situation after a difficult start to life at Barca, and also explained who else was in for him last summer.

It seems Inter Milan have a long-standing interest in Kessie, while Tottenham could have been keen to lure him to English football.

Still, for the time being, it seems Kessie remains fully focused on staying at the Nou Camp and turning things around for himself after a slow start with his new club.

“Inter have always appreciated Franck Kessie since he was at Atalanta before his move to AC Milan, but right not there are no talks to sign him between clubs. His agent stated that he will stay in January; Kessie still hopes to do his best for Barcelona,” Romano said.

“Before he left Milan at the end of his contract, there were other opportunities – Tottenham were interested in signing Kessie, but it was never an advanced negotiation.”